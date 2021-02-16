International Paper to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.5125 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

International Paper has raised its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 53.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Paper to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.