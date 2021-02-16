International Paper to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.5125 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.
International Paper has raised its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 53.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Paper to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.
Shares of International Paper stock opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.
In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
About International Paper
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.
