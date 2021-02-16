International Flavors & Fragran (NASDAQ:IFFT) Announces $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

International Flavors & Fragran (NASDAQ:IFFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ IFFT opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragran has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $50.67.

Get International Flavors & Fragran alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragran from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

There is no company description available for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.