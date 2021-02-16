International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $120.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $154.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

