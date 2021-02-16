Inter Pipeline’s (IPPLF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

IPPLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Inter Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.14.

Inter Pipeline stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

