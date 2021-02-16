Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has C$16.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$13.50.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IPL. Raymond James raised their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$15.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upgraded Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reduced their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) to C$13.50 and set an underpeform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CSFB upgraded Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.55.

TSE:IPL opened at C$17.43 on Friday. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.09%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron bought 27,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.40 per share, with a total value of C$343,296.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at C$355,468.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

