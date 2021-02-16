Integrated Drilling Equipment (OTCMKTS:IRIG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Integrated Drilling Equipment Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:IRIG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Integrated Drilling Equipment shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 901 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Integrated Drilling Equipment (OTCMKTS:IRIG)

Integrated Drilling Equipment Holdings Corp. manufactures drilling rigs, rig control systems, and rig components; and provides rig refurbishment and reconfiguration services for contract drilling companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electrical Products and Services, and Drilling Products and Services.

