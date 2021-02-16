Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$185.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised Intact Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$179.25.

TSE IFC opened at C$149.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$145.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$144.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$104.81 and a 12 month high of C$157.74. The stock has a market cap of C$21.34 billion and a PE ratio of 20.72.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$490,880.50.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

