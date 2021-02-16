Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 7,175 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,404 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after buying an additional 916,151 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after buying an additional 901,814 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 467.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 820,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after buying an additional 675,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,307,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,412,000 after buying an additional 410,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.81. 2,142,861 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.