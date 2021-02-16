Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.44. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $58.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $1.0331 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

PHG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.