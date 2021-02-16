Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $919,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 191,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,337,652. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $216.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.