Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,810. The firm has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.57 and a 200-day moving average of $367.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $439.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

