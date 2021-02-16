Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 3.0% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.80% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $17,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 293.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter.

GSIE traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,500. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.06. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

