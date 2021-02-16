Insider Selling: Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Insider Sells 2,670 Shares of Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $242,996.70.

Shares of NYSE SXI traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.11. 64,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,483. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $93.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Standex International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Standex International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

