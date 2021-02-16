Insider Selling: RM plc (LON:RM) Insider Sells 75,351 Shares of Stock

RM plc (LON:RM) insider Neil Martin sold 75,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68), for a total value of £154,469.55 ($201,815.46).

Shares of RM stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 216 ($2.82). 119,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.98. RM plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 292 ($3.81). The company has a market cap of £181.17 million and a P/E ratio of 21.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 215.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 193.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. RM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

