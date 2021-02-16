Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $2,132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

S. Macgregor Jr. Read also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

On Wednesday, January 27th, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 48,598 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $2,171,844.62.

On Friday, January 22nd, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 43,258 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,730,320.00.

On Monday, January 25th, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 6,742 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $275,747.80.

On Friday, December 18th, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $11,381,718.00.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 466,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.