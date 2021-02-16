Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CTO Sells $682,965.00 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 45,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $682,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 68,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Farshad Ghasripoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Farshad Ghasripoor sold 10,107 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $151,605.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Farshad Ghasripoor sold 9,121 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $126,599.48.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Farshad Ghasripoor sold 43,776 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $626,434.56.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.43 million, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 574.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ERII shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

