Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $2.84 on Tuesday, reaching $187.21. 71,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,479. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.25 and a 200 day moving average of $174.19.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.59.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

