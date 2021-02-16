InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the January 14th total of 84,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 224,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:INM opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning owned 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

