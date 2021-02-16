Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Up 2.2% This Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $685,534.55 and $52,201.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00063746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.48 or 0.00889981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00048853 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,473.41 or 0.05043265 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024556 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00016903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00032843 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

