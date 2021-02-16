Ingen Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGNT) & Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Critical Comparison

Ingen Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGNT) and Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ingen Technologies alerts:

This table compares Ingen Technologies and Amcor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingen Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amcor $12.47 billion 1.44 $612.20 million $0.64 17.97

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Ingen Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Ingen Technologies has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amcor has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ingen Technologies and Amcor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingen Technologies N/A N/A N/A Amcor 6.00% 18.75% 5.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ingen Technologies and Amcor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Amcor 1 8 2 0 2.09

Amcor has a consensus price target of $12.48, indicating a potential upside of 8.52%. Given Amcor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amcor is more favorable than Ingen Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.0% of Amcor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Amcor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amcor beats Ingen Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingen Technologies

Ingen Technologies, Inc., a medical device manufacturing company, manufactures medical products for the respiratory industry in United States. The company manufactures medical equipment for patients suffering with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and oxygen flow meters and nasal cannulas under the Oxyview and Smart Nasal Cannula trademark name. Its Oxyview is a pneumatic metering device that displays and confirms the oxygen flow rate near the patient. Ingen Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Riverside, California.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures. The company is headquartered in ZÃ¼rich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Ingen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.