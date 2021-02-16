(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €10.80 ($12.71) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.30 ($10.94) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €9.27 ($10.90).

(INGA) has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

