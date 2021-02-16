ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,050 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ING. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 11,098.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 556,568 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,627,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 648,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ING shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.