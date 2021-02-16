IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 546,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $37,133,000. Eaton Vance accounts for about 1.4% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Eaton Vance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCF National Bank purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 2,732.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83,434 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth about $887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE EV opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.93. Eaton Vance Corp. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $73.31.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $451.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

