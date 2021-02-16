IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 14,610 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $157.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $158.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.64 and its 200-day moving average is $129.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

