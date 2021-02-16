IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,701 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.08% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $34,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SRLN opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.