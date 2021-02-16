IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 16,346 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,346 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 28,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $127.62 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.20. The firm has a market cap of $314.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,610 shares of company stock valued at $107,154,706 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

