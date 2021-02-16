IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 1,285 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,836 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.76.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at $25,766,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,140,761.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $395.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.46 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $397.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

