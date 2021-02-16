Independence (NYSE:IHC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.01

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.01 and traded as high as $42.00. Independence shares last traded at $40.82, with a volume of 257 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $598.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Independence by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Independence by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Independence by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independence by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

