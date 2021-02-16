Impleum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.00 (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded down 31.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Impleum has a market cap of $17,833.62 and $8.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Impleum has traded down 51.9% against the US dollar. One Impleum coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Impleum alerts:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Profile

Impleum is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 9,167,161 coins and its circulating supply is 9,060,215 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Impleum is impleum.com

Buying and Selling Impleum

Impleum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.