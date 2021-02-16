Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Shares Gap Up to $20.81

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.81, but opened at $23.90. Immunic shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 3,237 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 58.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 311.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

