Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total transaction of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,203,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,837 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,657. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $504.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 117.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $406.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.81.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.60.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.