Iconic Token (ICNQ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,693.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Iconic Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $5,693.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00059112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.51 or 0.00262173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00085782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00073688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00087700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.00 or 0.00406668 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,211.05 or 0.88135522 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,974,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,174,820 tokens. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Token Trading

