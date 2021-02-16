ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ICL Group traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 3189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICL. Stephens cut ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get ICL Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,074,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in ICL Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,709,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after buying an additional 2,034,423 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 367.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,106,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,764 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,114,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 81,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

ICL Group Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.