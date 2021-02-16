ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Short Interest Update

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,577,300 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the January 14th total of 2,128,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ICCGF remained flat at $$47.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.70. ICA Gruppen AB has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $51.24.

About ICA Gruppen AB (publ)

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

