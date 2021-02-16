IBEX Technologies Inc. (IBT.V) (CVE:IBT) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.38

IBEX Technologies Inc. (IBT.V) (CVE:IBT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 142170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.18 million and a P/E ratio of 8.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38.

IBEX Technologies Inc. (IBT.V) Company Profile (CVE:IBT)

IBEX Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers a portfolio of recombinant glycosaminoglycan lyases, including Heparinase I, Heparinase II, Heparinase III, Chondroitinase AC, and Chondroitinase B; cartilage assays for the study of synthesis and degradation of connective tissue components; collagen antibodies; and diamine oxidase liquid.

