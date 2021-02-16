IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (IMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

TSE:IMG opened at C$4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of C$2.00 and a one year high of C$7.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.43.

IMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.13.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

