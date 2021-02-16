iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Raised to $68.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $66.50 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IAFNF. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of iA Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iA Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Shares of IAFNF stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.