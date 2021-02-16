i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IIIV. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $35.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -847.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other i3 Verticals news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $100,799.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $837,261.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061. 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 54.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

