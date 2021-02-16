Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Sell”

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.53.

Shares of H stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,904,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,476 in the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

