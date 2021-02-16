Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Barclays

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUN. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

HUN stock opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,563,000 after purchasing an additional 282,295 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,173.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,637,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,884 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

