Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.39. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. Wedbush upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

