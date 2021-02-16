Hudock Inc. Takes $46,000 Position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021 // Comments off

Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 23,396.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 562.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.41. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.86.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Receive News & Ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.