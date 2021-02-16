Hudock Inc. Takes $46,000 Position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 23,396.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 562.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.41. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.86.

