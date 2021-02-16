Hudock Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Hudock Inc. cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,117. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

NYSE CI opened at $206.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.67. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $230.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

