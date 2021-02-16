Hudock Inc. Has $92,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hudock Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 89,885 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.5% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 31,942 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $105.30 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

