Hudock Inc. Has $227,000 Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 252.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYMB. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYMB opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.16 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $57.93.

