Hudock Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,500 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,628,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP stock opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $40.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

