Hudock Inc. Acquires 195 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,157.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

