HTC Purenergy (CVE:HTC) Shares Gap Down to $0.10

HTC Purenergy Inc. (CVE:HTC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.10, but opened at C$0.09. HTC Purenergy shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 84,000 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$21.73 million and a PE ratio of -95.00. The company has a current ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52.

HTC Purenergy Company Profile (CVE:HTC)

HTC Purenergy Inc, doing business as HTC Extraction Systems, develops, aggregates, and commercializes proprietary technologies relating to gas, liquid and biomass extraction, distillation, purification, and reclamation in Canada. It operates through two segments, HTC's Delta CleanTech Division and HTC's Hemp Division.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for HTC Purenergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTC Purenergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.