HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.24 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will post sales of $15.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.47 billion and the lowest is $15.02 billion. HP reported sales of $14.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $58.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.60 billion to $59.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $58.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.43 billion to $61.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $972,206.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $604,056.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in HP by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.12. 80,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,059,824. HP has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

