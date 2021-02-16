Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

